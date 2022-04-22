Earth Day 2022 – live: World marks 52nd annual event as activists target fossil fuels

Earth Day is a celebration of the environment and a call to action on issues affecting it (AFP via Getty Images)

An estimated one billion people around the world are set to mark this year’s Earth Day, an annual event to celebrate and mobilise in support of protecting the environment.

Climate activists in Europe are planning a wave of protests against fossil fuels, which they say are fuelling both the climate crisis and war in Ukraine.

Many other events are being held across the globe to celebrate the 52nd Earth Day, including other environmental protests, talks, film screenings and local litter picking events.

Earth Day 2022 has a theme of “Invest in our Planet” with a focus on encouraging individuals, businesses and world leaders to invest and switch to greener technologies and practices.

Show latest update 1650612275 Climate activists to protest against Russian fossil fuels Climate activists are set to protest outside Germany government and embassy buildings across Europe on Earth Day 2022 as they call for stronger action against Russian fossil fuels. Activists in Berlin, Warsaw, Brussels and elsewhere are expected to hand out red-stained roubles to symbolize blood covering a currency they say is fuelling both climate change and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Germany is one of the EU countries opposed to an embargo on Russian oil and gas for fear of damage to their economies. Watch this space for pictures and details of the protests later today. Zoe Tidman 22 April 2022 08:24 1650611417 What is Earth Day? Before Earth Day 2022 properly kicks off, let’s quickly remind ourselves of what the yearly event is. In short, it is a day that every year offers people around the world a chance to focus on the planet and the challenges facing it. Ethan Freedman, our climate reporter in New York, explains in full: Zoe Tidman 22 April 2022 08:10 1650611179 Good morning and welcome to our live coverage as the world marks Earth Day 2022. Zoe Tidman 22 April 2022 08:06

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Earth Day 2022 - live: World marks 52nd annual event as activists target fossil fuels