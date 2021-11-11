Early Reactions Compare Ridley Scott’s ‘House Of Gucci’ With ‘The Godfather’ But Not Everyone Is Convinced

House Of Gucci is undoubtedly one of the most highly-anticipated films of the year and for all the right reasons. Not only does it shed light on the on the assassination of Maurizio Gucci premieres in 1995 but it also features a crackling ensemble cast led by Lady Gaga playing the role of Patrizia Reggiani who was convicted for her role in his murder. And including names like Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Jared Leto. The Ridley Scott directorial is based on the 2001 book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden and has technically been in development since 2006 where Scott had his eyes on Angelina Jolie and Leonardo DiCaprio as the leads. But the casting turned out for the best and we’re not complaining.

In fact, if the early reviews for the film are in and Lady Gaga is being hailed for her performance. Could this mean another Academy Award after A Star Is Born? Who knows, maybe! One thing is certain though – the film’s overall reception has been mixed. While many critics compare it to The Godfather with words like ‘murderously delicious’ and ‘the real deal’, the rest are not as convinced and have called the film ‘bloated and uneven mess’. An ‘overwrought slog without any discernible direction.’ Yes, the critics are divided and how! See for yourself.

Meanwhile, the buzz among fans is still at an all-time high and a lot of it has to do with Gaga and her promise of method acting. The pop star-turned-actress told British Vogue earlier this month, “It is three years since I started working on it, and I will be fully honest and transparent: I lived as her (Reggiani) for a year and a half. And I spoke with an accent for nine months of that. Off camera, (too). I never broke. I stayed with her.” What’s not to love and look forward to?

House of Gucci is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 24.

