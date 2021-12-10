Eamonn Holmes joins GB News after This Morning exit

Eamonn Holmes has joined GB News, it’s been announced.

The presenter, who has co-presented episodes of This Morning alongside his wife Ruth Langsford for 15 years, will join the channel in early 2022.

“I’ve admired GB News from the beginning for its clever mix of punchy debate but delivered with warmth and even some fun,” he said.

Holmes, whose broadcasting career began in 1972, joins contributors including Nigel Farage and Dan Wootton.

In 2020, Holmes was criticised after pedalling a widely-discredited conspiracy theory that claims Covid-19 is spread by 5g telephone masts.

He was told by broadcasting watchdog Ofcom that his comments risked “undermining trust” in science and public health bodies

Holmes followed up on his comments by denouncing them, saying there was “no scientific evidence to substantiate any 5G theories”.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have presented episodes of ‘This Morning’ since 2006 (Getty Images)

However, he did not apologise for the incident and said he had been “misinterpreted”, in comments taken into account by the watchdog.

Holmes hosted This Morning’s Friday show alongside Langsford since 2006. However, in 2020, a shake-up saw their regular episode axed in favour of Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond.

Instead, Holmes and Langsford were given an entire six weeks over the summer while main hosts, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, took a break.

GB News has been mired in controversy since it launched in June 2021.

Initially, Andrew Neil was the face of the much-derided right-leaning news channel, but he left acrimoniously in September.

Neil has since described the channel as a “shambles” and a “Ukip tribute band”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Eamonn Holmes joins GB News after This Morning exit