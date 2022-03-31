Energy firm E.ON has appeared to blame money saving expert Martin Lewis after suppliers’ websites crashed ahead of Friday’s price hikes.

E.ON, British Gas and EDF were among the sites struggling to deal with demand this morning.

The tweet, potentially tongue in cheek, was posted as customers raised questions about meter readings.

The E.ON profile said: “Unfortunately the website and phone lines of every supplier are being hammered today.

“Martin has once again created unprecedented demand bringing down Britain. If you respond to our private message providing the details requested then we can assist you.”

Mr Lewis has since shared a Twitter user’s reaction to the E.ON message, which said: ‘The cheek of them blaming it on you!’

The website issues – which appeared to be an industry-wide problem – came as experts urged householders to submit meter readings for gas and electricity to their supplier on Thursday to show exactly how much energy they have used ahead of Ofgem’s price cap increasing from 1 April.

One social media user said E.ON’s tweet was “pretty outragerous” when Lewis’ advice aimed to benefit consumers facing another steep rise in household bills.

The energy companies replied: “Looks like our sense of humour missed the mark.”

More follows….

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link E.ON blames Martin Lewis for ‘bringing down Britain’ as energy sites crash ahead of hike