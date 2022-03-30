Dyson unveils futuristic headphones that double as air purifier

Dyson has unveiled its first ever wearable, which serves as both noise-cancelling headphones and and air purifier.

The Dyson Zone delivers filtered air through a face visor and is designed to help wearers avoid breathing polluted air in urban environments.

The UK firm cited World Health Organisation (WHO) figures estimating nine in 10 people globally breathe air that exceeds its guidelines on pollutant limits, while around 100 million people in Europe are said to be exposed to long-term noise exposure above its recommended level.

The headphones are the result of six years’ development and more than 500 prototypes, Dyson said.

Compressors in each ear draw air through built-in filters and project two streams of purified air to the wearer’s nose and mouth through the visor.

The visor can be lowered when the wearer is speaking or detached completely when not in use.

The Dyson Zone comes with a detachable visor which, when attached, streams purified air to the wearer’s nose and mouth. (Dyson)

Dyson said the headphones will go on sale in the autumn. A price has yet to be confirmed.

“Air pollution is a global problem – it affects us everywhere we go,” said Jake Dyson, the company’s chief engineer and son of founder James Dyson.

“In our homes, at school, at work and as we travel, whether on foot, on a bike or by public or private transport.

“The Dyson Zone purifies the air you breathe on the move. And unlike face masks, it delivers a plume of fresh air without touching your face, using high-performance filters and two miniaturised air pumps. After six years in development, we’re excited to deliver pure air and pure audio, anywhere.”

The device is designed in such a way that it does not actually touch the face, unlike existing air purifying face masks.

Through its own patented air filtering technology, Dyson claims the Zone can remove 99 per cent of particle pollution from the atmosphere.

A companion app called Dyson Link also allows wearers to monitor detailed information like air quality and battery life.

Additional reporting from agencies

