Dyson supersonic hair dryer Black Friday deals 2021: What to expect in the sale

Black Friday is around the corner yet again and we’re already eyeing up the deals and savings we can get on everything from technology to homeware.

The shopping extravaganza, which began as a one-day US event on the Friday after Thanksgiving, is now weeks long and sees customers bagging great deals on a wide range of products from hundreds of retailers and brands.

This year, Black Friday falls on 27 November – culminating with Cyber Monday on 29 November – but the weeks prior to the main weekend will also likely see discounts from your favourite household names, and we’re predicting that will once again include Dyson.

As one of our favourite brands at IndyBest, it’s well known for its range of high-tech corded and cordless vacuum cleaners, but it has also gained a reputation more recently for its ventures into beauty technology.

The Dyson supersonic hair dryer was the brand’s first foray into haircare. It arrived two years before the airwrap in 2018, after the company made an investment of $71m (£52m) in a bid to create a new hair-drying experience.

Read more:

Much like the airwrap, the supersonic dryer has different heat settings and temperature regulation, intended to reduce the potential heat damage that regular styling can incur. In our review of the Dyson supersonic hair dryer, our tester said it made her hair feel healthier after a month of frequent use.

“Powerful and versatile, it drastically decreases the amount of time spent drying your hair and leaves it far shinier and healthier than the majority of hair dryers,” they added.

Although they did note that it’s an investment buy – the usual price is £299.99 (Dyson.co.uk) – they would still recommend it to “anyone looking to treat their strands to a more luxurious drying experience”.

So to avoid such a high cost, why not see if you can grab yourself a saving in the Black Friday sales this year?

Does Dyson take part in Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Dyson as a brand is generally takes part in Black Friday. Last year, on it’s own website, it offered customers impressive deals on cordless and corded vacuums and the Lightcycle light (£449, Dyson.co.uk), showing that the retailer’s own website can be a great destination for the best deals.

You can also find deals at third party retailers too, such as Currys PC World, Argos, John Lewis & Partners and Amazon. We also have dedicated Black Friday guides for these reliable retailers, so bookmark them and keep checking back for the best deals.

This will be the fifth year that the supersonic hair dryer has been around for Black Friday, as it was launched in 2016, so there might finally be some big savings to be had.

And given the supersonic model was awarded a spot in our review of the best hair dryers, it’s worth keeping your eyes peeled.

When is Dyson’s Black Friday sale in 2021?

We don’t know yet when the deals will begin but, looking at previous years, Dyson began dropping discounts from around two weeks before Black Friday.

Other Dyson retailers, like Amazon, normally launch early-bird deals around four weeks ahead of the big day. That would be in October, which is nearly here.

Although Black Friday traditionally finishes on Cyber Monday (29 November), the 2020 Amazon sale was overall two weeks longer than the 2019 sale period.

What Dyson hair dryer offers were available last year?

From 13 November 2020, two weeks ahead of Black Friday, Dyson began dropping reduced-price bundles.

Dyson offered customers the hair dryer gift edition set, with a copper-edged storage bag, for the same standard hair dryer price of £299.

The brand also gave away free stands (worth £65) for Black Friday, meaning you got both products for the price of the hair tool alone.

Will other retailers have deals on Dyson products?

Dyson is also stocked at third-party retailers. These normally include Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Very, Currys, Argos and more.

Currys has previously offered a price-match deal for customers who found Black Friday discounts elsewhere.

How much is Dyson’s Black Friday discount?

As we said, in the past the discounts available on the supersonic have not been huge. Prices could potentially be lower in 2021, as the product gets another year older, but since there has been no updated version released, the supersonic is still in high demand.

It is worth noting that you can already buy the Dyson supersonic hair dryer for £60 less at the official Dyson refurbishment outlet (£239.99, Dyson.co.uk). This means it has been refurbished by the brand’s engineers using genuine parts.

Make sure you bookmark this page as we will be updating it with deals as we go. You can also follow along with all of our Black Friday content in our guide to the sales.

