Dyson Black Friday sale 2021: The best deals to shop on vacuums

It’s the last weekend of November and that can only mean one thing: Black Friday‘s main event has landed.

During the mammoth weekend of deals, you can enjoy discounts on everything from TVs, tech and laptops to home appliances, mattresses and beauty products.

Follow live: The best Black Friday deals to shop now

Every year, the shopping bonanza gets increasingly bigger as more brands participate and greater discounts are unveiled. Much to our delight, this year, big-ticket retailers including Amazon, Currys, AO, Very, Nespresso and Simba all kicked off their sales early, and now the Black Friday weekend is finally here, there are even more deals to enjoy.

Dyson is also known for its impressive deals during Black Friday, both on its own website and via third party stockists such as Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Very and Argos, across its corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners. Luckily for you, we’ve detailed all of the best Dyson deals for Black Friday 2021 below.

Read more:

The best Dyson Black Friday deals

Calling all pet owners, this nifty vacuum is reduced to less than £200 right now. While we’re yet to review this exact model, the similar Dyson V11 animal (£499, Ao.com) took the top spot in our guide to the best pet vacuum cleaners. Our writer praised its weight, which makes it “easy to use all over the home” (the V8 is actually lighter), and its superb suction, clearing up “even the most matted sections of animal hair in just one sweep”. As discounts on Dyson vacuums are popular, we think this will sell out fast, so add it to your basket now.

Buy now

Dyson V7 absolute vacuum cleaner: Was £299, now £199, Ao.com

When reviewing this model, our tester found that it sucked up “fine dust and pet hair effortlessly”, and noted that the filtration is on par with the V11 absolute (was £599, now £499, Dyson.co.uk), Dyson’s much more advanced vacuum cleaner. It also charges relatively quickly (it takes three and a half hours) and does a good job across various floor types. It’s an ideal investment if you’re just dipping your toes into the world of cordless vacuum cleaners.

Buy now

Dyson V11 absolute cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £599, now £439.99, Argos.co.uk

Argos has slashed the price of this V11 absolute vacuum by £160 in its Black Friday sale. The appliance came out on top when we compared it to the Dyson V7 model in our review, with our tester saying it “is the best cordless vacuum we’ve tried and moreover, is quite unlike anything else on the market”. They added: “It lasts longer on a single run, is more automated and has more features… In short, the V11 is the crème-de-la-crème of cordless vacs.” It’s a no brainer really.

Buy now

Dyson V7 total clean: Was £299.99, now £199.99, Dyson.co.uk

This cordless vacuum cleans for 30 minutes and can be quickly transformed into a handheld unit for getting into those hard-to-reach spots. It also comes with a range of attachments, including a crevice tool, as well as one for cleaning your mattress (if you need a new one, you should read our guide to the best bed-in-a-box Black Friday deals).

Buy now

Dyson V10 cyclone animal extra cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £449.99, now £299.99, Argos.co.uk

Save £150 right now on Dyson’s V10 animal extra, the ideal tool if you have four-legged friends running around your home. It featured in our guide to the best cordless vacuum cleaners, with our writer noting that it’s “easy to move along carpets and wooden floors, while the max setting has incredible suction”. They also praised it for its impressive ability to pick up animal hair from carpets and upholstery and said that “its direct-drive cleaner head best for this job”. We’d say this is a must-have for busy households.

Buy now

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is the last day of sale of the Black Friday period and also your final opportunity to bag a bargain before Christmas.

Traditionally it was exclusively for online deals at the tail end of the Black Friday sale, hence the name. But in 2020, thanks to the ongoing pandemic, the majority of retailers encouraged customers to shop online rather than in-store leading to most deals being found online.

It’s also possible to find savings on items you may have missed out on during Black Friday.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on home appliances, tech, toys and more, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2021

The best Black Friday deals this year – the very best discounts we’ve found

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday clothing deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some new wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big offers on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Black Friday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart has great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Dyson Black Friday sale 2021: The best deals to shop on vacuums