Dyson airwrap stock – live: Where to buy the sell-out hair tool today, plus a £70 saving

Since launching last month, the new and improved Dyson airwrap has been sold-out almost constantly (The Independent )

Few products have caused such a furore in the beauty world like the Dyson airwrap. First launched in 2018, the multi-functional hair tool rapidly reached cult status owing to its ability to blow-dry and smooth, curl or wave all in one go, producing a salon-quality look at home.

Last month, an all-new revamped styler was released. Of course, we got our hands on one with our tester stating that it’s “definitely better than the original. They also praised the “improved attachments” and faster air flow that left their “hair softer and smoother than usual.”

In terms of the OG, Dyson’s first styler earned a spot in our round-up of the best hot brushes with our writer lauding the “plethora of attachments to pick from.” Best of all, they said: “We found that achieving a bouncy blow-dry look took just 15 minutes.”

But owing to popular demand, it’s near-impossible to get your hands on either one of Dyson’s tools. Stock of the original styler has been fleeting since late last year, while the new styler has suffered similar problems. The company cites global supply chain issues, which are impacting other tech products, like the coveted PS5 console.

If you’re looking to get your hands on one, whether that is Dyson’s OG tool or the new and improved multi-styler, our liveblog is here to keep you updated on stock, as well as answering all your questions on the hair tools. Ready to banish bad hair days? Let’s go.

Show latest update 1652174080 How much is the Dyson airwrap? To ensure you don’t pay any more than you should on either of the Dyson airwraps, it’s handy to know the RRP of the hair tools – especially with Amazon being one of just two retailers stocking the OG airwrap right now, but at a marked up price. Dyson original styler sells at £449.99 while its new revamped multi-styler retails at £479.99. John Lewis (currently in stock at Johnlewis.com), Currys, Boots and Selfridges all match Dyson’s RRP, so we’d suggest picking up the hair tool at any one of these retailers so you get the best deal. Daisy Lester 10 May 2022 10:14 1652174020 Here’s where you can save £70 on the Dyson airwrap right now The Dyson airwrap is rarely in stock, let alone on sale. As such, we’ve spotted an offer that you don’t want to miss. Back in stock and better still, reduced by £70, you can pick up a refurbished model at eBay for £379.99 (Ebay.co.uk). On sale at Dyson’s certified refurbished hub on eBay, where it sells like-new products for discounted prices, the styler is one of our favourite hot brushes. There are six attachments to choose from, with our tester’s favourite being the original barrels as they provide a “soft, voluminous, light curl”. Find out more about the stellar saving below: Daisy Lester 10 May 2022 10:13 1652173900 Where is the Dyson airwrap currently in stock? Good morning and welcome back to our Dyson airwrap stock tracker liveblog, where we’ll be alerting you to the latest drops as they happen. If the original Dyson airwrap has been on your shopping list for a while, you’re in luck, as the OG styler is currently in stock at two retailers in the UK. At Amazon, you can buy the airwrap at the marked up price of £639.99 (Amazon.co.uk), but we’d recommend picking up the 2018 multi-functional hair tool at John Lewis for the cheaper price of £449.99 (Johnlewis.com). Our reviewer had nothing but praise for Dyson’s hair tool in our round-up of the best hot brushes, they said: “We love the original barrels which encourage the hair to wrap itself around the barrel (without getting tangled we hasten to add) for a soft, voluminous, light curl.” Daisy Lester 10 May 2022 10:11

