Dyson airwrap Black Friday deals 2021: What to expect in the sale this year

Summer might only just be over, but Black Friday is already on the horizon, with bargain hunters gearing up to find the best deals on Friday 26 November. What began in the USA as a one-day post-Thanksgiving shopping event has become a global phenomenon that lasts for weeks.

The mammoth shopping period normally throws up savings on everything from technology and homeware to beauty products. And beauty fans will be keeping a particular eye on coveted tools that have a high price point.

The Dyson airwrap has been around since October 2018, when it was released just before Black Friday after six years of development. And fans have been singing its praises ever since.

Designed to not use extreme heat on the hair, the airwrap is capable of reaching 150C but checks the temperature 40 times a second to stop unnecessary damage during use. The device also comes with multiple attachments, allowing you to curl, straighten and add volume to your hair with just one tool.

In our comparison review against the veteran ghd curling wand, the Dyson came out on top. The reviewer said it was down to “ease of use and the number of styling options”.

Read more:

“Once you’ve nailed the technique, you couldn’t ask for an easier styling experience. Eliminating hair drying from our beauty routine is a massive timesaver. The health of your hair and scalp will also thank you in the long run,” they added.

The price tag on the airwrap, however, is undeniably hefty – it’s currently £449 on the Dyson website, which might have put off many shoppers till now. So why not see if you can grab yourself a saving this year?

Will there be Dyson airwrap deals on Black Friday 2021?

Dyson is generally known for participating in Black Friday, offering customers impressive deals, both direct on its own website and via third-party stockists.

These normally include Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Very, Currys, Argos and more.

This will be the third Black Friday event that the airwrap has been around for, and if previous sales are anything to go by, we can expect some deals.

In 2020, the Dyson airwrap was discounted at a handful of retailers – although not as widely as some other Dyson products like cordless and corded vaccum cleaners.

When will Dyson airwrap Black Friday deals start?

Last year many Black Friday sales were disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, meaning they were mostly only available online.

But we can look at the record of some of the biggest retailers like Amazon for an idea of when it’s best to start browsing. The retail giant normally launches early bird deals around four weeks ahead of the big day. That would be in October, which is now only a couple of weeks away.

How much will the Dyson airwrap cost on Black Friday?

We don’t know exact price points yet, but looking at similar deals from Black Friday 2020, the Dyson airwrap was available for as little as £372 at the now defunct Tecobuy. That represents the lowest price we’ve seen since the product’s launch.

It is worth noting that there is already a Dyson refurbished airwrap available to buy on the Dyson outlet for £359.99. So Dyson might offer some of the best deals in-house on the day.

Prices could potentially be lower this year, as the product gets another year older, but there has been no updated version released to replace it, so there is still high demand for the original.

Although Dyson launched new attachments in 2020, including 20mm barrels (£30, Dyson.co.uk) and a small round volumising brush (£30, Dyson.co.uk), the basic tool remains the same.

Who has the best Dyson airwrap Black Friday deals?

Previously the best-reported deal was at Tecobuy for £372, a retailer which has since ceased trading in the UK.

In the USA, ahead of Black Friday, Nordstrom Rack has already put the Dyson airwrap on sale for $70 (£50) less than the usual retail price, so that might give an indication of the discount retailers will be looking at.

Make sure you bookmark this page as we will be updating it with deals as we find them. You can also follow along with all of our Black Friday content in our guide to the sales.

