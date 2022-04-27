Dwindling forest cover is hurting Uganda’s smallholder farmers

By Sarah Mawarere for UBC Radio in Uganda
Buguso region in eastern Uganda was once rich in biodiversity, but sugarcane plantations and other poorly planned farming activities have caused a steep decline in forest cover. Deforestation causes water scarcity and reduces soil nutrient content, and affects the livelihoods of smallholder farmers.
Sarah Mawarere of UBC Radio investigates a new initiative that seeks to distribute 1.7 million seedlings by 2024, and support farmers to increase their crop yields.
Listen to Sarah’s full report here.
