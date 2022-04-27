By Sarah Mawarere for UBC Radio in Uganda

Buguso region in eastern Uganda was once rich in biodiversity, but sugarcane plantations and other poorly planned farming activities have caused a steep decline in forest cover. Deforestation causes water scarcity and reduces soil nutrient content, and affects the livelihoods of smallholder farmers.

Sarah Mawarere of UBC Radio investigates a new initiative that seeks to distribute 1.7 million seedlings by 2024, and support farmers to increase their crop yields.

Listen to Sarah’s full report here.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Dwindling forest cover is hurting Uganda’s smallholder farmers