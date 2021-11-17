Dwayne Johnson wants to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond

Dwayne Johnson has said that he wants to be the next James Bond.

The role of the super spy has been played for the last 15 years by Daniel Craig, who signed off from the franchise with its most recent release No Time to Die.

In an interview with Esquire, former WWE star Johnson said: “I would like to follow in his (Craig’s) footsteps and be the next Bond.”

Johnson also noted that his grandfather, Peter Maiva, appeared in a villainous role in You Only Live Twice, the fifth James Bond movie: “My grandfather was a Bond villain. Very, very cool,” he said.

But the Jungle Cruise star insisted that he did not want to play a Bond villain: “I don’t want to be a villain. Gotta be Bond.”

With Craig departing the series, there has been much speculation over who will replace him. British stars such as Henry Cavill, Tom Hopper and Tom Hardy have all been touted as potential 007s, joining the ranks of former Bonds like Sean Connery, Roger Moore, George Lazenby, Pierce Brosnan and Timothy Dalton.

Johnson can currently be seen in Netflix’s Red Notice alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. Reynolds claimed on social media that Red Notice had become Netflix’s most watched movie on its first day of release.

