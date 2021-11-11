Dwayne Johnson trolls Red Notice co-star Ryan Reynolds with massive billboard

Dwayne Johnson has trolled his Red Notice co-star Ryan Reynolds with a massive billboard.

The actor posted a photo of a Netflix billboard bearing the words “Ryan Reynolds uses his mom’s Netflix account” on Instagram.

In the caption, he wrote: “One last heist for the road. Beat that, @vancityreynolds.

“For the record, Ryan’s mama is an AMAZING WOMAN. Not sure why Ryan turned out the way he did.”

Reynolds responded to the post, writing: “In fairness, my mom uses my OnlyFans account.”

Red Notice, which stars Reynolds, Johnson and Gal Gadot, is reportedly Netflix’s most expensive film to date, with a budget of $200m (£144.6m).

Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, the movie follows an Interpol agent who attempts to hunt down and capture the world’s most wanted art thief.

In a recent TV appearance, Gadot said Reynolds would often make his co-stars laugh so much that they ended up ruining many takes.

Reynolds joked: “We wasted millions of Netflix’s dollars on laughing and just goofing around on set.”

The film will arrive on the streaming service on 12 November.

Reynolds recently announced a break from acting after completing work on Christmas musical Spirited, which will be released in 2022.

