Dwayne Johnson To Reportedly Replace Will Smith In 'Aladdin 2' After Oscar Slapgate Fiasco With Chris Rock

The whole Oscar 2022 slapgate controversy with Chris Rock has taken a heavy toll on Will Smith. Smith became the centre of intense backlash and received heavy criticism for slapping Rock after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Following the controversy, Netflix cancelled an ongoing project with Smith but said that it was not related to the Oscars controversy. It has now been reported that former WWE star Dwayne Johnson is in talks with Disney for Aladdin 2, but it is not sure whether it is for a new character or to replace Smith.

SEE ALSO:Benedict Cumberbatch Says ‘Was Beat By Will Smith’ In SNL Monologue; Pokes Fun At Amber Heard-Johnny Depp Case- Watch

The 2019 live-action Aladdin movie starred Will Smith as the Genie, his performance was liked by the critics and audiences alike. Giant Freaking Robot has reported that Dwayne Johnson is in talks with Disney to star in the upcoming sequel of the movie, Aladdin 2. However, it is unclear whether Johnson will be joining the cast as a new character or he will be replacing Smith as the Genie.

SEE ALSO: Dave Chappelle Gets Attacked On Stage; Netizens Lose Calm As Chris Rock Says, ‘Was That Will Smith?’

Following the Oscar Slapgate controversy, several projects starring Will Smith have either been cancelled or put on hold. Netflix and Apple TV+ were both interested to make a biopic on Will Smith inspired by his bestselling memoir, Will. However, after the events of the Oscars ceremony, both companies reportedly removed their bids to work on the project. Netflix also backed out of the movie Fast and Loose which would star Smith as a crime boss who loses his memory after being attacked, only to learn that he has been living a double life.

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Dwayne Johnson To Reportedly Replace Will Smith In 'Aladdin 2' After Oscar Slapgate Fiasco With Chris Rock