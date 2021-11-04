Dwayne Johnson says he won’t use real guns on set following Rust shooting

Dwayne Johnson says he will no longer use real guns on the set of his productions following the Rust shooting.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died after Alec Baldwin fired a gun that was being used as a prop on the set of the western on 21 October.

Johnson told Variety on Wednesday that the incident has left him “heartbroken”, adding: “We lost a life. My heart goes out to her family and everybody on set. I’ve known Alec, too, for a very long time.”

The actor then pledged “without an absence of clarity” that “any movie that we have moving forward with [the production company he co-founded] Seven Bucks Productions — any movie, any television show, or anything we do or produce — we won’t use real guns at all”.

He added: “We’re going to switch over to rubber guns, and we’re going to take care of it in post [production],” he said. “We’re not going to worry about the dollars; we won’t worry about what it costs.”

Johnson’s decision echoes calls across the industry to improve safety on film and TV sets, particularly when guns are involved.

An investigation into the 21 October shooting, in which director Joel Souza was also wounded, is ongoing. No charges have been filed to this date.

Baldwin previously said in a statement released on social media: “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours.

“I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

