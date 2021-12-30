Dwayne Johnson Rejects Vin Diesel's 'Fast 10' Offer; Calls It 'An Example Of Manipulation'

Dwayne Johnson has made it clear that he won’t be returning to the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise by publicly declining Vin Diesel’s request to join its next instalment. Yes, you heard it right. Johnson, who essayed the character of agent Lucas Hobbs is out of the popular action series. The wrestler-turned-actor, who quit the franchise after a much-publicized feud with co-star and lead star Vin Diesel, was recently invited to reprise his role in ‘Fast 10’. Apart from rejecting Diesel’s offer, Johnson even slammed his recent Instagram post and called it an ‘example of his manipulation.

Last month, Diesel had taken to social media to request Johnson to ‘fulfil his destiny’ in a long emotional note which read as “My little brother Dwayne… the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10,” Diesel wrote. Furthermore, he added, “As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come. Legacy awaits.” Check out the post here:

In a recent interview with CNN Entertainment, Johnson revealed that he had met Diesel earlier and made it clear that he won’t be returning to the franchise, but yet the latter choose to go ahead and share an invitation post on social media. “I told directly that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return,” the wrestler-turned-actor explained. Furthermore, Johnson even slammed Diesel for bringing in his kids and Walker and stated that he didn’t like it. “Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding.”

Johnson, who joined the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise in 2011 with ‘Fast Five’ when on to reprise the role of agent Lucas Hobbs in ‘Fast & Furious 6’, ‘Furious 7’ and ‘The Fate of the Furious’ before getting his own spin-off film in 2019, ‘Hobbs & Shaw’.

