Dwayne Johnson Pledges To Stop Using Real Guns On Movie Sets, Post Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Tragedy

One of the highest-earning actors in Hollywood, Dwayne Johnson, recently pledged to ban the use of real guns on his movie and television sets. The wrestler-turned-actor, who was at the premiere of his Netflix movie, Red Notice, co-starring Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, opened up about the fatal incident on Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ movie set that resulted in the untimely death of cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. While several members from the film fraternity have voiced their concern and suggested banning real guns on movie sets, Johnson’s statement to switch to rubber guns is sure to have a domino effect, given his huge popularity in the film industry.

While Hutchins succumbed to the live bullet used on the sets of Rust in New Mexico, fired from a prop gun by veteran actor Alec Baldwin, the fatal incident went on the rattle the entire film industry. Talking about the episode, Johnson said, “First of all, I was heartbroken. We lost a life. My heart goes out to her family and everybody on set. I’ve known Alec, too, for a very long time.” Furthermore, Johnson even talked about switching over to rubber guns as he added, “I can tell you, without an absence of clarity here, that any movie that we have moving forward with Seven Bucks Productions, any movie, television show, or anything we do or produce, we won’t use real guns at all.”

SEE ALSO: Alec Baldwin Prop Gun Incident: ‘Rust’ Crew Member Breaks Silence, Hopes Film Industry ‘Re-evaluates Its Practices’

Not only Johnson but Eternals actress Angelina Jolie was also quizzed about the fatal incident. “I can’t imagine what these families are going through. At this moment, the grief and the tragedy of that accident is quite overwhelming,” she said. Known for working in many action films in her illustrious career, Jolie added, “I’ve always been very careful because I’ve had to work with guns a lot. The way I’ve worked or checked when I’m directing, there are certain procedures. You have to take it very seriously.”

Meanwhile, Johnson’s recent box office successes – Hobbs and Shaw, Jumanji and Jungle Cruise, helped him become one of the highest-earning actors on this planet. While the 49-year-old actor is all set to turn a superhero on the silver screen soon, fans are eager to see him pull off some death-defying stunts in DC’s upcoming film, Black Adam. Helmed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Black Adam is slated to release in theatres on July 29, 2022.

SEE ALSO: Dwayne Johnson Reveals How DC Anti-Hero Black Adam Can Beat Superman

Cover Image: Shutterstock

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Dwayne Johnson Pledges To Stop Using Real Guns On Movie Sets, Post Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Tragedy