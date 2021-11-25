Dwayne Johnson gives away his custom car to a Navy veteran for Christmas

Dwayne Johnson has given away his custom truck to a fan for Christmas.

On Instagram, Johnson posted a video alongside a lengthy caption explaining why he gave away the vehicle and just why he chose Oscar Rodriguez, a personal trainer and Navy veteran, to receive it.

The Jungle Cruise star wrote: “I invited fans to a special theater screening of Red Notice and I wanted to do something cool for all of them.”

A group of fans got to watch a free screening with complimentary concessions of Johnson’s new movie Red Notice, which also stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot but the actor wanted to go the extra mile for one fan.

He wrote that he initially planned to give away the Porsche car he drives in the movie but the German car company turned him down which is when he came up with the idea to gift his own truck to a fan.

Johnson added that he then gathered as much information as he could on each audience member and ultimately decided that Rodriguez deserved the gift.

Johnson then explains why Rodriguez deserved it: “Takes care of his 75-year-old-mom. Personal trainer. Leader at his church. Provides support and meals for women victimized by domestic violence. Proud and humble Navy veteran. Kind human being.”

The former professional wrestler surprised Rodriguez by presenting him with a card that explained the situation and the military veteran then started crying with joy.

At the end of the clip, after Rodriguez has driven away in the truck, Johnson says: “An honour for me to give a little bit of joy to someone who deserves a lot more than just my truck.”

Rodriguez later posted a picture of himself with the truck on his own Instagram along with a caption saying: “I have no words to express how blessed and grateful I am.”

Red Notice can be streamed on Netflix now.

