Dustin Johnson to headline first LIV Golf Invitational Series event

Former world No 1 Dustin Johnson will headline the first LIV Golf Invitational Series event at Centurion Club in Hertfordshire this month.

The two-time major winner was an unexpected inclusion in the field for the controversial Saudi-backed event, which boasts an enormous prize fund of £20m.

As expected, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Richard Bland, Louis Oosthuizen and Martin Kaymer are among the notable names who will also be in the 48-man field.

The PGA Tour and DP World Tour refused to grant releases to players seeking to participate in the event, which begins on 9 June, but LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman promised to “defend, reimburse and represent” players if they are met with any form of punishment.

Johnson was among the players set to join the Saudi breakaway league that collapsed in February after Phil Mickelson said he was aware of the country’s human rights abuses and the execution of Jamal Khashoggi but was happy to use their rival proposition as leverage.

Mickelson, who has been on a self-imposed hiatus since then and didn’t defend the PGA Championship last month, was not included in the field for the event at Centurion, however, there does still appear to be a space reserved if he chooses to play.

After the field was made public, Johnson’s manager David Winkle said: “Dustin has been contemplating the opportunity off-and-on for the past couple of years. Ultimately, he decided it was in his and his family’s best interest to pursue it.

“Dustin has never had any issue with the PGA Tour and is grateful for all it has given him, but in the end, felt this was too compelling to pass up.”

Norman faced a huge backlash after he claimed “we all make mistakes” when asked about Khashoggi’s murder at a media day last month. A senior LIV Golf executive resigned soon afterwards, but the Australian was in a typically bullish mood as he hailed the strength of the field.

Norman said: “Free agency has finally come to golf. This is an opportunity to start a movement that will change the course of history by bringing new and open competition to the sport we all love.

“The desire shown by the players to participate in LIV Golf demonstrates their emphatic belief in our model and confidence in what we’re building for the future.”

Full list of players

Oliver Bekker

Richard Bland

Laurie Canter

Ratchanon ‘TK’ Chantananuwat (Amateur)

Hennie Du Plessis

Oliver Fisher

Sergio Garcia

Talor Gooch

Branden Grace

Justin Harding

Sam Horsfield

Dustin Johnson

Matt Jones

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Martin Kaymer

Phachara Khongwatmai

Sihwan Kim

Ryosuke Kinoshita

Chase Koepka

Jinichiro Kosuma

Pablo Larrazabal

Graeme McDowell

Jediah Morgan

Kevin Na

Shaun Norris

Andy Ogletree

Louis Oosthuizen

Wade Ormsby

Adrian Otaegui

Turk Pettit

James Plot (Amateur)

Ian Poulter

David Puig

JC Ritche

Charl Schwartzel

Hudson Swafford

Hideto Tanihara

Peter Uihlein

Scott Vincent

Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger

Blake Windred

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Dustin Johnson to headline first LIV Golf Invitational Series event