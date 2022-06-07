The fallout from the upcoming Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series has escalated after the former World No 1 Dustin Johnson said he has resigned his PGA Tour membership in order to play in the inaugural breakaway event at Centurion Club this week.

The 2020 Masters champion leads a 48-player field in St Albans this week alongside Phil Mickelson, after defying warnings from the PGA Tour that he would be subject to fines or legal action if he plays in the tournament financed by Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund and spearheaded by Greg Norman.

Norman, the chief executive of LIV Golf, had previously said that the organisation would defend their players if the PGA proceeded with disciplinary measures, but Johnson has now taken matters into his own hands by handing in his PGA Tour card.

In doing so, the American could now be unable to play in the Ryder Cup and joins other players such as Sergio Garcia, Kevin Na and Louis Oosthuizen in splitting from the PGA Tour.

More follows

Source Link Dustin Johnson resigns from PGA Tour to play Saudi-backed LIV Golf series