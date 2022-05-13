Dust storm turns South Dakota sky pitch black as derecho rips through Upper Midwest

A large dust cloud turned the sky grey as it swept across Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Thursday (12 May).

Two people have been left dead as a result of the powerful storm, which also caused heavy damage in parts of neighbouring Minnesota, as it passed through the Upper Midwest.

Winds of up to 100mph caused thousands of people to lose power, while heavy rain and dust clouds also damaged houses and a school in Castlewood, South Dakota.

The storm was likely a “derecho,” according to the National Weather Service.

