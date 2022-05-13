Dust storm turns South Dakota sky pitch black as derecho rips through Upper Midwest

Posted on May 13, 2022 0

A large dust cloud turned the sky grey as it swept across Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Thursday (12 May).

Two people have been left dead as a result of the powerful storm, which also caused heavy damage in parts of neighbouring Minnesota, as it passed through the Upper Midwest.

Winds of up to 100mph caused thousands of people to lose power, while heavy rain and dust clouds also damaged houses and a school in Castlewood, South Dakota.

The storm was likely a “derecho,” according to the National Weather Service.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Dust storm turns South Dakota sky pitch black as derecho rips through Upper Midwest