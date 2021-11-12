Durham University offers training for students working in sex industry

Durham University is offering training to support students working in the sex industry.

The university’s students union emailed all students and staff advertising a “training opportunity” for “students involved in the adult sex industry”.

It said that student sex workers “should not face any barriers accessing support” and said it aimed to give informed advice.

The advert for the sessions said: “Student sex workers should not face any barriers to accessing support which is well informed and free from prejudice.

“The SU position on students in sex work are (sic) clear: support, informed advice, de-stigmatisation and collaboration with expert organisations”.

The training has come under fire from an education minister, who told The Times that the support sessions were “legitimising a dangerous industry”.

Michelle Donelan said the Russell Group university was “badly failing in their duty to protect” students by offering the course, which she said sought to “normalise selling sex”.

A student also told the paper that it “could cause a real problem, making it part of university culture and making work in the sex industry a normalised activity.”

But the union’s welfare and liberation officer, Jonah Graham, defended the training – made up of two sessions, one for students and staff and the other just for staff members.

He said it was “an attempt to support students in a difficulty arising from the reality of rising costs in higher education.”

The training was run in coordination with North East Sex Work Forum, a group of agencies that support people involved in the adult sex and entertainment industries.

Durham University also defended the sessions, saying that they were designed to “ensure students can be safe and make informed choices”. They also said that they had noted an “emerging trend” of students selling sexual services.

Earlier this year, the English Collective of Prostitutes said that calls to its helpline from young people at university and college had risen by a third in 2021.

A spokesperson for the campaign group said that during the first lockdown lots of young women started using sites such as OnlyFans to sell intimate pictures of themselves and earn money.

Earlier this year the University of Leicester faced criticism over its online student sex work toolkit, which outlined with sex industry services are legal and which are illegal.

Mr Graham, Durham Students’ Union welfare and liberation officer, added: “You’ve got to be maliciously disingenuous to pretend to misunderstand this as anything other than an attempt to support students in a difficulty arising from the reality of rising costs in higher education.

“Trying to create a scandal from an attempt to support people whose work can make them vulnerable is contemptible.”

Durham University, Durham Student’s Union and the North East Sex Work Forum were contacted for comment.

