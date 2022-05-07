DUP leader says party is doing ‘extremely well’ despite success of Sinn Fein

Posted on May 7, 2022 0

The DUP is doing “extremely well” in the Stormont Assembly election, their leader, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, has insisted.

As counting resumed on Saturday morning, Sinn Fein appeared to be remaining on course to emerge as the largest Stormont party.

While counting proceeds, Mr Donaldson said: “Unionism has held its ground. Unionist vote remains strong. We are the largest designation in the Assembly.”

He added: “I think there is a lot of spin around results, but I am very pleased with how DUP has done in our constituencies.”

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link DUP leader says party is doing ‘extremely well’ despite success of Sinn Fein