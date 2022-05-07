DUP leader says party is doing ‘extremely well’ despite success of Sinn Fein

The DUP is doing “extremely well” in the Stormont Assembly election, their leader, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, has insisted.

As counting resumed on Saturday morning, Sinn Fein appeared to be remaining on course to emerge as the largest Stormont party.

While counting proceeds, Mr Donaldson said: “Unionism has held its ground. Unionist vote remains strong. We are the largest designation in the Assembly.”

He added: “I think there is a lot of spin around results, but I am very pleased with how DUP has done in our constituencies.”