'Dunki': Shah Rukh Khan Announces His Next With Rajkumar Hirani And Taapsee Pannu; Promo Video Is Classic SRK

After months of speculations, Shah Rukh Khan has finally announced his collaboration with ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. Titled ‘Dunki’ the upcoming project promises to be full of emotions, comedy and romance as the Badshah of Bollywood teams up with Taapsee Pannu for the first time on the silver screen.

Hailing filmmaker Hirani as his ‘Santa Claus’, Shah Rukh shared a video of his quirky banter with the director and wrote, “Dear @hirani.rajkumar sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga! Feeling humbled and excited to finally work with you.Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023 (sic).”

While the actor-director duo are seen discussing Hirani’s long list of blockbusters with other actors, SRK expresses his desire to work with the ace filmmaker. And that’s when Hirani offers Shah Rukh a script but urges him to stop making his signature pose. Watch their quirky banter here:

Scheduled to release on December 22, 2023, Shah Rukh’s ‘Dunki’ with Rajkumar Hirani will also feature Taapsee Pannu in a significant role. And the announcement has surely left all his fans pretty excited to see their favourite star team up with the ace filmmaker for the first time.

Last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 film ‘Zero’ alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh announced his comeback project ‘Pathaan’ last month. Slated to release on January 25, 2023, the Siddharth Anand actioner will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now… See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. @deepikapadukone |@TheJohnAbraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf pic.twitter.com/dm30yLDfF7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

