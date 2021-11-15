Dulwich: Several children in hospital after ceiling collapses at London school

A number of children have been taken to hospital after a ceiling collapsed at a school in Dulwich, London Fire Brigade said.
Three fire engines and around 20 firefighters were called to a school on Thurlow Park Road in Dulwich.
More follows…
