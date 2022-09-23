Dulquer Salmaan was the latest guest on The Bombay Journey and spoke about coming from a filmy background, the difference between Bollywood and South Indian Film industry and more. Dulquer shared that the one thing he struggled with when he entered Bollywood was, promotions. The actor revealed that he had never promoted a movie in the South until he signed his first Hindi movie. Salmaan made his Hindi film debut with Karwaan and was also seen in the movie The Zoya Factor.

SEE ALSO: ‘The Bombay Journey’: Mrunal Thakur On Playing A Mother In ‘Jersey’, Says “Didn’t Want To Miss Out On A Good Script”

Dulquer Salmaan revealed that he promoted The Zoya Factor for 21 days and joked that he could complete a movie in that much time. He said “I had never promoted a film until Karwaan, I used to be very scared to promote and speak to the media. But when I signed my first Hindi film, promotion was like a part of my contract, the first few days I did not know what to do. I promoted The Zoya Factor for 21 days, that was like doing a film. I could finish a complete film in 21 days.”

Salmaan also revealed that he was a huge fan of Salman Khan and even chased his cars with his friends when he was young. However, he has yet to meet Khan. Take a look at Dulquer Salmaan conversation of The Bombay Journey here.

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Dulquer Salmaan On Film Promotions In Bollywood Compared To South Indian Industry: 'Can Finish A Movie In 21 Days'