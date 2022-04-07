Duke of Edinburgh’s naval uniform goes on display on anniversary of his death

A naval uniform worn by the Duke of Edinburgh and his admiral’s cap are to go on display for the first time on the first anniversary of his death.

The items are part of an exhibition at the National Museum of the Royal Navy (NMRN) in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard looking at the Queen’s close links to the Navy as part of celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee.

As well as being the daughter and granddaughter of monarchs who served in the Navy, the Queen became an officer’s wife when she married Prince Philip.

As well as the uniforms, the exhibition includes photographs depicting the Queen’s many engagements as ceremonial head of the Royal Navy.

An NMRN spokeswoman said: “It captures the wide variety of duties, from the launching of ships, visits to personnel and the presentation of Queen’s Colours to world tours on the Royal Yacht, fleet reviews and street parties.

“There have been seven fleet reviews during her reign, including one to celebrate her coronation in 1953 just off the coast of Portsmouth, and most recently in 2005, to mark the bicentenary of the Battle of Trafalgar.

“The Queen also has a deeper, more personal connection to the Royal Navy and was born into a family steeped in service with the Royal Navy.

“As the daughter and granddaughter of monarchs who served as young men in the Royal Navy, she later married a serving naval officer and two of her sons became naval officers.

“She has experienced the same emotions felt by every member of a naval family and paid testimony to this at the commissioning ceremony of HMS Queen Elizabeth in 2017.

“Photographs exploring the Queen’s long and loyal service and a recently acquired naval uniform belonging to the Duke of Edinburgh displayed for the first time alongside his admiral’s cap, add an intimate touch to the exhibition.”

Also recently donated to the museum are 41 shell cases from the gun salute fired to commemorate Philip’s death.

– The exhibition, titled Her Majesty’s Service: The Queen’s Role At The Heart Of The Royal Navy Family, opens to the public on April 9.

