Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will have joint 40th birthday party

Prince William and Kate Middleton will celebrate their 40th birthdays together this year.

The Duke of Cambridge turns 40 today (21 June) but is holding off any parties until the end of summer, when he will join forces with his wife.

Kate Middleton had a small gathering in January for her milestone birthday, due to large numbers of coronavirus cases in the UK at the time.

The couple has reportedly been given the go-ahead to host the party at either Windsor Castle or Sandringham.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.