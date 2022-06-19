Duchess of Cornwall says marriage to Charles is like ‘ships passing in the night’

Despite 17 years of marriage, the Duchess of Cornwall has admitted it’s not easy finding time to spend time with Prince Charles, and they can often be like ‘ships passing in the night’.

“We always sit down together and have a cup of tea and discuss the day. We have a moment,” she told British Vogue in a new interview.

“…We actually sit and read our books in different corners of the same room. It’s very relaxing because you don’t have to make conversation. You just sit and be together.”

