Dublin airport chaos continues as huge queues cause passengers to miss flights

The Irish prime minister Micheál Martin has said that the situation at Dublin airport over the weekend was “unacceptable” as queues stretched outside the building.

Airport staff told RTE that they had faced “abuse” from members of the public as more than 1,000 people missed their flights on Sunday (29 May).

“It’s not good enough and people should not be treated in that way…the Government is looking for a very clear plan to ensure that this type of thing doesn’t happen again,” Martin told Newstalk.

