Dua Lipa reveals why she’s content with being single: ‘I want to know I can just be there for myself’

Dua Lipa has spoken candidly about her relationship status and how she has been focused on “being good” with being single.

The 26-year-old singer discussed how she wants to be single and content during a recent interview with Vogue. “The next chapter of my life is about truly being good with being alone,” she said.

Lipa noted that when she went on a date by herself at New York’s Cosme and wrote about it in her latest newsletter, Service95, it made headlines. However, she also acknowledged that taking herself out to dinner was a big moment for her.

“Some people on the internet were like, ‘Oh, Dua went out for dinner on her own, blah blah, I do this all the time,’” the “Levitating” singer continued. “And I think that’s amazing if you do it all the time. You must be so confident.”

“But it was a big step for me,” she added. “I was nervous—like, what am I gonna do? I don’t want to be on my phone.

She also shared that she intends on taking herself out on more dates, including to the movies, as she wants to be content on her own.

“I want to know I can just be there for myself, you know?,” she added.

When discussing how women have been labelled as “sad” when they “don’t have a man,” Lipa said: “F*** that.”

Lipa’s comments came after her breakup from model Anwar Hadid, whom she’d been with for two years. The former couple were rumoured to be dating in July 2019 and made their red carpet debut a few months later at the American Music Awards.

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

The singer has previously spoken about Hadid, detailing how their relationship started. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Lipa said that she slid into Hadid’s DMs.

“We actually met at a barbecue,” she explained. “But then it carried on onto DMs.”

While neither Lipa or Hadid have spoken publicly about the breakup, The Sun first reported that their split last December. Sources told the news outlet that things were getting “tough” in the relationship as they were spending so much time apart.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Dua Lipa reveals why she’s content with being single: ‘I want to know I can just be there for myself’