Drunk driver leaves motorcyclist with life-changing injuries in 84mph crash

Surrey Police have shared footage of the moment a speeding drunk driver collides with a motorcyclist, leaving him with “life-changing” injuries.

Nuno Ferreira, 45, was travelling at 84mph on the A3 near Thursley in July 2021 when he hit the bike, leaving the victim with a broken back and deep cuts to his elbow.

He has been jailed for 30 months and disqualified from driving for four years after analysis showed that he had 105mg of alcohol per 100ml in his system, above the legal limit of 80mg per 100ml.

