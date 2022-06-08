Drunk driver leaves motorcyclist with life-changing injuries in 84mph crash

Posted on June 8, 2022 0

Surrey Police have shared footage of the moment a speeding drunk driver collides with a motorcyclist, leaving him with “life-changing” injuries.

Nuno Ferreira, 45, was travelling at 84mph on the A3 near Thursley in July 2021 when he hit the bike, leaving the victim with a broken back and deep cuts to his elbow.

He has been jailed for 30 months and disqualified from driving for four years after analysis showed that he had 105mg of alcohol per 100ml in his system, above the legal limit of 80mg per 100ml.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Drunk driver leaves motorcyclist with life-changing injuries in 84mph crash