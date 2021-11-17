Drug overdose deaths hit record high in US as synthetic opioids and pandemic wreak havoc

Drug overdose deaths in the United States have hit a record high as more than 100,000 people lost their lives in the last 12 months, according to new data.

The provisional figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) represent a 28.5 per cent increase from the same period a year earlier, driven mostly by a surge in deaths linked to the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

A total of 100,306 people died from drug overdoses between April 2020 and April 2021. Synthetic opioids — drugs that mirror the effect of natural opioids like heroin but are more potent and can be made in a laboratory — were responsible for 64 per cent of the deaths, a rise of nearly 50 per cent on the year before, according to the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics.

Experts have previously cited the impact of the pandemic in causing a rise in overdose deaths, as many addicts were prevented from seeking treatment due to public health restrictions. The increased isolation of the pandemic led to more people taking drugs alone, which meant people who overdosed had no one present to administer emergency life-saving treatment.

Deaths from methamphetamine and other psychostimulants also spiked dramatically, rising 48 per cent compared to the previous year.

