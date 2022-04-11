Drone footage shows residential areas in Borodyanka in ruins

Drone footage shows rubble and debris where residential buildings once stood in Borodyanka, northwest of Kyiv.

Ukraine‘s State Emergency Service began clearing away debris on 6 April. Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova said that approximately 26 bodies were recovered from underneath the rubble of two destroyed apartment buildings.

Venediktova said that Russian forces attacked Borodyanka in the evening, when most people were in their homes.

“It is difficult to predict how many victims there will be at the moment… The target was exclusively civilians – there is no military facility here,” Venediktova said.

