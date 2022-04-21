Driver who accelerated towards police and pedestrians to escape arrest pleads guilty

A driver who accelerated towards police officers and pedestrians in a desperate attempt to escape arrest has pleaded guilty in court.

Talha Hayat, 26, drove at police and into other cars after officers tried to stop him at 2.30am on Monday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers in Hoxton Square were first made aware that a man who was believed to have been drinking had just got into his car and driven off.

The white Audi, which was being driven without insurance by Hayat, was still in the square in a queue of traffic.

When officers approached and asked him to get out of the car, the 26-year-old instead accelerated, first driving towards the officers, then back into another queuing car and then forward again, trying to force his car through a small gap between other vehicles.

In total three cars were left with substantial damage, with officers and pedestrians only narrowly avoiding serious injury.

His car was eventually brought to a stop and officers were able to arrest him.

The driver, from Milton Keynes, appeared at East London Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday having been charged earlier that day with dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and being in possession of cannabis.

He pleaded guilty to all offences and was remanded in custody ahead of his sentencing at Wood Green Crown Court on 17 May.

Supt Ed Wells, from the Central East Command Unit, said: “Hayat’s actions were shocking. There is no place on our roads for people who will use their cars as weapons in this way.

“The officers who responded to this incident showed admirable bravery in continuing to try and apprehend him, despite being on foot, even as he accelerated towards them, members of the public and into other cars. I have no doubt their actions helped protect the public who were being put at risk by Hayat’s reckless behaviour.

“Police officers go to work each day not knowing what challenges they will come up against. This incident is an example of the risks they face in protecting the public and I am very proud of their actions.”

