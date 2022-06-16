Drink-driver killed biker after five pints and two Jagerbombs

A drink-driver has been jailed for killing a “kind and caring” father when she knocked him off his motorbike.

Julianne Walsh, 32, was almost three times over the alcohol limit when she clipped Mark Osborne’s motorbike with her van’s wing mirror.

The 48-year-old lost control and was thrown off the bike and into a lamppost on the A60 in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, at about 9pm on 25 July last year.

Walsh failed to stop, leaving the popular father of two with multiple injuries. Paramedics were unable to save him.

Walsh, a care worker, was arrested nearby and CCTV showed her drinking and stumbling around drunk 40 minutes before the fatal crash.

A court heard she had drunk five pints of lager and two Jagerbombs – a shot of spirit mixed with energy drink – in a pub before getting behind the wheel of her white van to drive home.

Witnesses described the van repeatedly swerving over the road moments before the fatal crash.

On Tuesday Walsh, of Mansfield, was jailed for five years after admitting causing death by careless driving and drink driving.

Judge Gregory Dickinson QC said many lives had been “shattered” by what was “ultimately a stupid and selfish act”.

The judge told Walsh: “On 25 July 2021 you drove whilst drunk and caused the death of a lovely human being.

“You intended no-one any harm, however the consequences for Mr Osborne’s family and friends are every bit as devastating as [if] had you gone out with a knife or a gun.

“As this case painfully demonstrates, a vehicle with a drunk person at the wheel can be a lethal weapon.

“No sentence can put a value on a life lost – that is not the intention.

“Every life is uniquely precious and there is nothing a court can do to put things right.”

Walsh was also banned from driving until October 2027.

‘Kind and caring’ Mark Osborne frequently donated children’s toys to charity

Mr Walsh’s family paid an emotional tribute to him, describing as a “kind, funny and caring man”.

In a statement, they said: “Almost a year ago, our lives were ruined by a careless and selfish act that took away a husband, a friend, a son, a brother and a dad.

“Mark was a kind, funny and caring man who enjoyed life and lit up so many people’s worlds.

“He loved to cook, go the cinema and spend time with his family – all things taken away from him and us.

“It is simply impossible to describe the pain that has been caused.

“He was the most loving man we ever knew. Such was his caring nature, he raised a lot of money for children’s charities and often donated toys to sick children.

“It’s been so hard to keep going as we are all completely broken.”

Sergeant Mark Baker, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The devastating impact of Walsh’s careless driving and drink driving will be felt by Mark’s loved ones for life.

“This collision could have been avoided had Walsh shown any respect for the law and other road users and made the responsible decision not to drive after drinking excessive amounts of alcohol.

“This case serves as a reminder to [everyone] of the dangers of careless driving and drink-driving on our roads which can result in fatal consequences.”

SWNS

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Drink-driver killed biker after five pints and two Jagerbombs