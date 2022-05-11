Dramatic police footage shows moment Casey White is captured and Vicky White is pulled from car gun in hand

Dramatic police footage has been released of the moment that capital murder suspect Casey Cole White was captured and his prison guard lover Vicky White’s body was pulled from their vehicle with a gun still in her hand.

Evansville Police Department shared the footage on Tuesday night as the coroner ruled the Alabama corrections officer’s death a suicide and shocking audio also revealed she was on the phone to a 911 dispatcher at the time of the crash.

Ms White, a 56-year-old corrections officer, and White, a 38-year-old inmate serving a 75-yera sentence and awaiting a murder trial for the slaying of a 58-year-old woman, were finally tracked down to Evansville, Indiana, on Monday after spending 10 days on the run.

Following a brief car chase, White surrendered to authorities and was taken into custody.

Ms White was rushed to hospital with a gunshot wound to the head and died from her injuries hours later.

Dashcam footage shows a patrol car racing to the grassy bank where the couple’s Cadillac was rammed off the road by law enforcement officers following the brief chase.

A group of officers are already on the scene and are seen pulling the six foot nine inch tall fugitive away from the car and pinning him to the ground.

White is placed in cuffs and held there for a few moments before the officers pull him to his feet and lead him away.

The Cadillac is seen flipped on its side in a ditch by the side of the road with other officers gathered around it and no sign of Ms White.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Dramatic police footage shows moment Casey White is captured and Vicky White is pulled from car gun in hand