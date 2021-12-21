Drakeo the Ruler’s mother to file lawsuit over rapper’s death: ‘I do want justice for my son’

Drakeo the Ruler’s mother has said she will file a lawsuit over the rapper’s death after he was fatally stabbed on Saturday (18 December).

The West Coast rapper – real name Darrell Caldwell – was murdered while he was backstage at a music festival in Los Angeles.

The Once Upon a Time in LA concert was organised by Live Nation, and was expected to feature several artists, including Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Ice Cube.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the late rapper’s mother Darrylene Corniel revealed her son was stabbed in the neck ahead of his performance at the music festival.

She added that the family plans to sue over her son’s death, saying: “This happened backstage at an event. Someone has to be held accountable.”

Corniel blamed venue security for failing to protect her son from the as-yet unidentified killer. Citing witness statements, the late rapper’s mother said a group of “40 to 60 people swamped” the rapper’s entourage and “started to jump them”.

She said: “Even if you have metal detectors, even if you pat them down, you let those people come in there. You had more people come in than you were supposed to.”

The grieving 53-year-old told the publication she “will not rest until justice is served” and those responsible for her son’s death are punished.

Recalling Drakeo’s final moments, after he was rushed to a local hospital, Corniel tearfully said: “They [the police] said it’s a homicide, so I wasn’t able to hug him or kiss him or anything like that. I had to look at him through a window,”

Corniel also told Rolling Stone that Drakeo was backstage when the incident occurred. His younger brother and fellow rapper Ralfy the Plug (real name Devonte Caldwell) was also with Drakeo at the time, she added.

Festival organisers Live Nation said they will continue to do everything they can “to assist authorities” in the ongoing investigation” in an email statement to Rolling Stone.

Born on 1 December 1993 in Los Angeles, Drakeo was raised by Corniel, who is a single mother. The rapper is survived by a four-year-old son.

Following his death, the “Talk To Me” singer’s girlfriend Noel Bianca posted a picture with Drakeo on Instagram.

Her caption read: “This loss is unbearable.”

Corniel believes her son’s success attracted “jealousy and envy” and that “once his platform started growing higher, people started getting upset”.

Pioneering a type of rap called “nervous music”, with songs that were cryptic and dark, Caldwell started releasing mixtapes in 2015 and this past February debuted his first album The Truth Hurts.

He has been called “the most original stylist on the West Coast” for his darkly comedic lyrics and deadpan delivery.His mixtape Thank You for Using GTL contains verses recorded at the Men’s Central Jail in Los Angeles.

Caldwell was released from jail in November 2020 after reaching a plea deal with LA County prosecutors who wanted to try him on conspiracy charges for the 2016 killing of a 24-year-old man.

He had earlier been acquitted of felony murder and attempted murder charges in the man’s death.

In an interview with The Ringer shortly after he was released from prison last year, Drakeo highlighted his aspirations were to get rich and be able to provide for his poverty-stricken family.

At the time, he said: “I’ve got to make sure that they’ll never have to want for nothing again.”

