Drake to release surprise new album, Honestly, Nevermind, at midnight tonight

Drake is set to release a surprise new album at midnight tonight (16 June).

Honestly, Nevermind is the Canadian rapper’s seventh studio album. He announced news of the record via Instagram, writing: “7th studio album ‘HONESTLY, NEVERMIND’ out at midnight”.

The album follows 2021’s Certified Lover Boy, which boasted cover artwork by British artist Damien Hirst.

A host of fellow artists commented on the social media annoucement of the new LP, with DJ Khaled writing “Get your spritzers ready”.

SNL cast member Jay Pharoah responded with a string of fire emojis, as did the British rapper Aitch. British singer-songwriter Mahalia simply commented with a goat emoji.

The Independent’s review of last year’s Certified Lover Boy called the release “bland and boring”. “Drake wants to cater to everyone and anyone,” wrote Sam Moore. “On Certified Lover Boy, it totals up to a broad, base level, bloated slog through nearly 90 minutes of him replicating the formula that has made him both a chart topper and a meme God – a status he references on Beatles-sampling opening track, ‘Champagne Poetry’.”

Last month Drake signed a multifaceted deal with Universal Music Group that was reportedly valued at £320m. UMG’s chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge confirmed the news during the label’s Q1 earnings call, revealing that the 35-year-old rapper’s deal includes recordings, publishing, merchandise, and visual media projects.

According to Variety, an official figure of the deal has not been revealed. An insider, however, described it as “LeBron-sized”. Sources told the publication that the deal could be in the vicinity of $400m (£320m).

The Toronto-born musician was previously signed to Cash Money via the UMG-owned Republic Records.

