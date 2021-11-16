Drake Spent Nearly $1 Million At A Strip Club Night After Astroworld Tragedy: Report

Pop sensation Drake seems to have landed himself in more trouble post the tragic Astroworld concert in Houston, Texas, earlier this month. According to reports, the 35-year-old rapper had visited a Houston strip club just hours after performing with pal Travis Scott on the stage of the fatal music concert on Nov. 5. Apart from highlighting Drake’s strip club escapade, the report also suggested that the ‘God’s Plan’ singer even spent nearly $1 million on strippers at Area 29 strip club.

Drake threw $1,000,000 at the strip club in Houston 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ofspYdbNsO — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 10, 2021

While reports of Drake’s strip club visit has disappointed many fans, the Astroworld concert death toll reached 10, after the sad demise of a 9-year-old boy, Ezra Blount, who was at the event with his father and grandfather. And things only seem to get worse for Scott and Drake as lawsuits filed against them charge the two for inciting violence at the concert, which resulted in the fatal crowd surge.

Drake, who was seen at Adele’s ‘One Night Only’ concert in LA recently, managed to stay away from the paparazzi but in a post on social media, earlier, he did break his silence on the Astroworld tragedy. He wrote, “I’ve spent the last few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy. I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself.”

Furthermore, Drake even added, “My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all.”

While reports also suggest that Scott continued with his performance despite witnessing the crowd surge, Kylie Jenner, his partner came out in his support and stated that they were ‘unaware of any fatalities’ until the end of the event. Meanwhile, Scott too took to social media and offered his condolences to the families of the people, who lost their lives at the fatal music festival.

