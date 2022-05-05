Drake messages troll’s wife on Instagram after ‘ghostwriter’ jibe

Drake fans were delighted after the Canadian artist had a good-humoured response to a troll who made a dig about his young son.

On Wednesday 4 May, the 35-year-old commented on an Instagram post by coach Chris Matthews, who uses the handle @LethalShooter, about Tee Morant and LaVar Ball.

After Drake made a joke about supportive fathers and his own competitive nature, social media user Ceddy Bowden commented: “Ya son prolly play with ghostwriters.”

The remark was a reference to Drake being met with accusations in the past of using ghostwriters.

Drake replied to the troll, saying: “I just followed your girl cause she’s prob miserable and needs some excitement in her life.”

Soon after that, the troll’s wife Toni responded to Drake’s remark, writing: “Oh hey @champagnepapi, my husband @ceddybo_ybagnm decides to be a troll and now @champagnepapi thinking I need excitement in my life.”

After looking at her response, Drake continued the conversation by direct messaging Toni, saying: “I’m here for u ma.”

Later, Bowden posted a video of Drake’s message to his wife, writing: “Oh nahhhhhhh fool really DM’d my wife.” He added several “cry-laughing” emojis after his comment.

Earlier this week, Drake signed what was dubbed a “LeBron-sized” deal with Universal Music Group that was estimated to be worth as much as £320m.

UMG’s chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge confirmed the news of the deal during the label’s Q1 earnings call, and said that it incorporates recordings, publishing, merchandise, and visual media projects.

According to Variety, an official figure of the deal has not been revealed. An insider, however, described it as “LeBron-sized”.

The Toronto-born musician was previously signed to Cash Money via the UMG-owned Republic Records.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Drake messages troll’s wife on Instagram after ‘ghostwriter’ jibe