Drake and Taylor Swift fans speculate over new Instagram photo

Fans are reacting after Drake shared a surprise photo of himself with Taylor Swift.

On Monday evening (18 April), the Canadian artist posted a series of images to Instagram with the caption: “They too soft to understand the meaning of hard work.”

One photo appeared to show Drake at a party, while another was of his son, Adonis. At the very end was an image that looks as though it was taken with a Polaroid camera, showing Drake with his arms around Swift.

The throwback picture has sparked a huge reaction from fans of the two artists, with speculation over whether this is a sign that a collaboration is on the way.

The duo have crossed over artistically over the years – including for an Apple Music advert where they were filmed listening to each other’s songs – but never released an official single together.

“All I’m asking for is for a Taylor Swift x Drake collab,” one fan tweeted, as others spotted that the post was “liked” by Swift’s label, Republic Records.

Swift has been busy re-recording the six albums she released on Big Machine Records, after the label and rights to the masters of those albums were sold to music manager Scooter Braun in 2019. Braun sold the rights to Swift’s masters to an investment fund the following year.

So far, Swift has released re-recorded versions of her 2008 album Fearless, and her breakthrough 2012 album Red. Included on each have been a number of previously unreleased songs from Swift’s “vault”, such as “Nothing New”, her Phoebe Bridgers collaboration that featured on Red (Taylor’s Version).

Read The Independent’s review of her re-recorded Red album here.

