Drag racer escapes unscathed after car crashes and bursts into flames

Posted on June 2, 2022 0

A death-defying drag racer has a miraculous escape after his car crashed and burst into flames during a race.

Dramatic video footage shows the moment Kevin Chapman’s vehicle spun out of control and smashed into the track walls at the Santa Pod Raceway in Northamptonshire.

Shocked crowds looked on as it caught fire and flipped on its roof just seconds after he took off in the 10,000 horsepower Funny Car Cup series.

Amazingly, Chapman climbed out without any injuries and walked away from the crash to applause from those watching on.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Drag racer escapes unscathed after car crashes and bursts into flames