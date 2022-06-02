Drag racer escapes unscathed after car crashes and bursts into flames

A death-defying drag racer has a miraculous escape after his car crashed and burst into flames during a race.

Dramatic video footage shows the moment Kevin Chapman’s vehicle spun out of control and smashed into the track walls at the Santa Pod Raceway in Northamptonshire.

Shocked crowds looked on as it caught fire and flipped on its roof just seconds after he took off in the 10,000 horsepower Funny Car Cup series.

Amazingly, Chapman climbed out without any injuries and walked away from the crash to applause from those watching on.

