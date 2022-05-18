Dr Taylor Swift: Fans celebrate singer’s new honorary degree from NYU

Taylor Swift is receiving an honorary doctorate in fine arts from New York University today (18 May) as she also delivers the commencement speech for the graduate class of 2022.

Fans are rejoicing in the 11-time Grammy winner’s new title during the event, which is being streamed live from the Yankee Stadium on YouTube.

People posting in the live chat next to the stream wrote: “CAN’T WAIT FOR DOCTOR TAYLOR SWIFT ILYYYYSMMM [I Love You So Much].”

“CONGRATULATIONS… DR. TAYLOR SWIFT,” wrote another.

Meanwhile, others commented on Swift’s appearance – she had donned typical violet NYU graduation robes: “She looks absolutely radiant.”

One fan account with nearly 50,000 followers, which has changed its title to “Dr. Taylor Swift Updates”, has tweeted photos of the star taking selfies with graduates at the ceremony.

Swift’s fans, known as Swifties, went wild at the announcement that the singer would be honored by NYU, with some offering large sums of money to students in exchange for their graduation tickets.

The announcement of Swift’s speech caused a stir among her fan base with some students claiming they’d been offered up to $500 (£403) for their tickets to the ceremony.

“A girl said she would be my ‘biggest fan’ with a megaphone and cheering me on during the ceremony if I gave her a ticket,” NYU student Sean Nesmith told The New York Post.

Graduates, who receive two tickets to the commencement ceremony, are prohibited from selling or auctioning their tickets and may risk losing their diplomas for doing so, the college stated.

