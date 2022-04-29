Dr Michaela Dunbar on transforming your love life with the help of psychology

Millennial Love is back! Season four sees Olivia Petter delving even deeper into discussions around love, dating and relationships. And now you can watch as well as listen on all podcast platforms, Independent TV and @Millennial_Love on Instagram and TikTok.

Our first episode is with clinical psychologist Dr Michaela Dunbar, the founder of My Easy Therapy and author of You’ve Got This: Seven Steps to A Life You Love. Olivia and Dr Michaela discuss how understanding basic psychology can transform your love life, covering imposter syndrome, attachment theory, overthinking, anxiety and so much more.