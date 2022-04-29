Dr Michaela Dunbar: “Even if it's not okay, you can handle it”

Clinical psychologist and founder of My Easy Therapy, Dr Michaela Dunbar, talks to Olivia Petter about how avoiding stressful situations can fuel anxiety, and damage our personal relationships in the process. In fact, we are all able to handle much more stress than we give ourselves credit for, and understanding basic psychology can help us to break those bad patterns of behaviour once and for all.

