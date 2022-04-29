Dr Michaela Dunbar discusses imposter syndrome, anxiety and overthinking on Millennial Love

Dr Michaela Dunbar kicks off the new season of Millennial Love, discussing her new bookYou’ve Got This: Seven Steps to A Life You Love . The founder of My Easy Therapy talks to Olivia Petter about how understanding basic psychology can help transform your love life. Covering imposter syndrome, attachment theory, overthinking, anxiety and lots more.

Check out the Millennial Love podcast on all major platforms and Independent TV, and keep up to date @Millennial_Love on Instagram and TikTok.

