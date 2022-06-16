Dr Fauci pushes back against ‘absurd’ claims on booster shots

A Republican senator’s claims regarding the efficacy of booster vaccines in children are “absurd”, US chief medical advisor Dr Anthony Fauci has said.

In May the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reccomended booster vaccines for children aged 5-11.

Rand Paul, the senator for Kentucky, said that there was not enough proof from the government for booster vaccines to be given to children.

Dismissing Mr Paul’s claims, Dr. Fauci said that the use of boosters had a “clear cut clinical effect”.

