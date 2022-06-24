DP World Tour suspends and fines players joining LIV Golf

The DP World Tour has revealed players who have defected to the LIV Golf Invitational Series will be banned and incur fines worth £100,000.

With players joining the Saudi-backed rebel tour banned from the PGA Tour, Chief Executive Keith Pelley has confirmed he has suspended those who participated at the first event at Centurion Club without an official DP World Tour release.

Those players will not be able to play the upcoming Genesis Scottish Open and Barbasol Championship (July 7-10) and the Barracuda Championship (July 14-17).

Those set to play those tournaments have now been removed from the entry lists of these events with Pelley accusing those who have joined LIV Golf of “undermining” the DP World Tour, formerly the European Tour.

Pelley insists those who played the opening LIV Golf event left their fellow DP World Tour players “disheartened” and “disrespected”.

While Pelley revealed there is no mention of the Ryder Cup in the initial sanctions due to qualification for the 2023 Ryder Cup yet to be announced.

“Every action anyone takes in life comes with a consequence and it is no different in professional sport, especially if a person chooses to break the rules,” said Pelley. “That is what has occurred here with several of our members.

“Many members I have spoken to in recent weeks expressed the viewpoint that those who have chosen this route have not only disrespected them and our Tour, but also the meritocratic ecosystem of professional golf that has been the bedrock of our game for the past half a century and which will also be the foundation upon which we build the next 50 years.

“Their actions are not fair to the majority of our membership and undermine the Tour, which is why we are taking the action we have announced today.”

