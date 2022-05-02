Don’t Worry Darling: Fans elated by newly released trailer with Harry Styles and Florence Pugh

Fans are elated by the newly released trailer for Olivia Wilde’s forthcoming psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, which stars Harry Styles and Florence Pugh.

The film, which is director Wilde’s feature-length follow-up to 2019’s Booksmart, is a 1950s-set thriller starring Pugh and Styles as married couple Alice and Jack. The supporting cast includes Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne and Nick Kroll.

Style’s official Twitter account posted the first trailer for the film on Monday (2 May), leaving fans to express their excitement in the comments.

“I’M NOT READY,” voiced one, with another adding: “I literally have no control over what comes out of my mouth because of this trailer today.”

“I have stopped breathing,” one user tweeted.

Even Spotify jumped in on the action, writing: “No rest ‘til September 23rd.”

“I don’t know if I want to be you or if I want to be Florence,” one fan wrote.

Someone shared: “I’m not gonna ever recover from Flo and Harry in a production together. and the rest of the cast?? I’ve been sold since the rumours.”

Styles joined the cast of Don’t Worry Darling in December, replacing Shia LaBeouf who was reportedly dropped for “off-putting” behaviour.

Don’t Worry Darling is scheduled to release in cinemas on 23 September.

