Tory council election candidates are calling themselves “local Conservatives” and pleading with voters not to “punish” them for the Partygate scandal.

The extraordinary attempts by some candidates to distance themselves from Boris Johnson’s troubles are revealed in election leaflets for the nationwide polls on Thursday.

They read: “This Thursday, please don’t punish local Conservatives for the mistakes made in Westminster, we are local and proud of where we live and, like you, we want the best for Hartlepool.”

At least two candidates in the flagship ‘Red Wall’ town have put the identical message on their leaflets – and there are reports of similar tactics by some Tories in London.

Meanwhile, a cabinet minister has hinted that the prime minister may have to fall on his sword if it becomes clear that he has lost the support of his own MPs, ahead of Friday’s crucial results.

Two weeks ago, Mr Johnson was forced to abandon an attempt to block a contempt inquiry into whether he lied to parliament over the lockdown parties held in Downing Street.

George Eustice, the environment secretary, said: “All prime ministers will always be very conscious of the mood in their parliamentary party because no government can get anything done unless it enjoys the support of the parliamentary party as a whole.

“So, of course the prime minister will be thinking about these things.”

more follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link ‘Don’t punish us’: Tory candidates brand themselves ‘local Conservatives’ to escape Partygate